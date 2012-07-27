Caleb Fenske

Gabriel's Wish

Caleb Fenske
Caleb Fenske
  • Save
Gabriel's Wish logo psd wings baby non profit
Download color palette

This was a project for a non-profit. Gabriel was my clients' grandson who was killed by his mother as a newborn. Very sad story, but the logo reflects something more positive. This foundation helps people with grief counseling and medical costs that have found themselves in similar situations. Find their story on www.gabrielswish.org

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Caleb Fenske
Caleb Fenske

More by Caleb Fenske

View profile
    • Like