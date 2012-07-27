Paul C Pederson

Unibloq

Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson
  • Save
Unibloq grid typography minimal modular alphabet sans-serif rational illustrator pathfinder type design custom type
Download color palette

Part of a typeface I've been working on called Unibloq. I'll probably release it as a free font. (Although it won't have an extended glyph set, probably just upper, lower, numerals and basic punctuation.) Let me know if you want it when it's done.

Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson

More by Paul C Pederson

View profile
    • Like