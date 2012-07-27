Paul C Pederson

Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson
Scriptlogo illustrator script retro typography vintage custom typography pen tool
Wasn't quite done, but I think I'm moving on. Wanted to do a non-connected photolettering face. I think I might turn this into a font.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson

