Cleanly. mobi Menu

i'm trying to desing a mobile version of the Cleanly theme. This is the first attempt on the menu. I know the hover is a mistake on the iphone, but for example my htc desire z has a touch button, and hover comes in handy sometimes ;)
look at some real pixels: big one
huge thanks to the guys from the teehanlax.com for their great iphone template !