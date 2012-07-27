Cleanly. mobi Menu

Maciej Jasiński

i'm trying to desing a mobile version of the Cleanly theme. This is the first attempt on the menu. I know the hover is a mistake on the iphone, but for example my htc desire z has a touch button, and hover comes in handy sometimes ;)

look at some real pixels: big one

huge thanks to the guys from the teehanlax.com for their great iphone template !

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
