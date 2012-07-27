Osagie Igbeare

Revelation1

Revelation1 chair guitar solidworks cad 3d modeling
Dusted off the cobwebs on this one, an old project i did for a class assignment. We had to redesign the guitar, so we made "Revelation" a chair guitar. It was off the insight that people play music for therapeutic reasons, so why not utilized physical posture (sitting) to create a guitar that's more coherent with the intent of users?

You can peep the entire thing in the rebound

comments always 'preciated.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
