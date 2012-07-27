Jake Rocheleau

Destiny Islands New Banner Designs

Jake Rocheleau
Jake Rocheleau
  • Save
Destiny Islands New Banner Designs clff square enix kingdom kingdom hearts sora riku fansite gaming banner playstation destinyislands
Download color palette

Working on some new graphics for Destiny Islands moving into the North American release of KH Dream Drop Distance. The banner effects were created by ~CLFF and we have new designs rotating every month.

Jake Rocheleau
Jake Rocheleau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jake Rocheleau

View profile
    • Like