Vincent Abanyie

With Art Philadelphia

Vincent Abanyie
Vincent Abanyie
  • Save
With Art Philadelphia logos philly logos branding art
Download color palette

Serving as the creative director for Buzz Marketing I created this logo for Philadelphia's With Art campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Vincent Abanyie
Vincent Abanyie

More by Vincent Abanyie

View profile
    • Like