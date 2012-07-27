Jarad Johnson

Reindeer Illustration

Reindeer Illustration reindeer animal illustration minimal lettering concept
I was playing around with different shapes two Js can make (personal branding experiment) and I came across a moose or reindeer head shape. The rest evolved from there.

