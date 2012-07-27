Mark Lester Jarmin

SF Vega | Sketch to Vector Timelapse Video sketch vector timelapse video street fighter vega cartoon illustration
Hi Guys!

Here's another product of insomnia, project deadlines and too much Mountain Dew. SF Vega sketch to vector timelapse video.

Here's the link - https://vimeo.com/46510095
Enjoy!

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
