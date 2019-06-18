Aleksandar Savic

He Man Cards

He Man Cards fans characters collaboration cards vintage typography type tiger throwback sword strong retro prowling powerful muscles masters of the universe i have the power he-man heman 1980s 80s 80s style
He-Man
I Have The Power!
Collaboration project.

Check link for full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81729089/He-Man-Collaboration-project

Inspired by the Mattel figures and Filmation cartoon series, 33 awesome designers and illustrators from all over the world gathered and used the power of Grayskull to bring you the most iconic characters from Masters Of The Universe series in their own unique style and vision. We hope you will enjoy! And remember - You got the power!

