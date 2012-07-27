James Finley

Past Events

James Finley
James Finley
Hire Me
  • Save
Past Events icons events list
Download color palette

It's Kilted Friday and I am kickin' ass. Or at least trying really hard. An upcoming events list for an upcoming Phase 2 launch.

Hit your "L" key if you love tacos!

Developed while employed by Echo Design Group.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like