HGM Redesign Proposal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on redesigning our main site. Coming up with a few ideas, but this is what I've landed on so far.
Want to play up the logos of our sites. Bland right now. Also have to add in a few other things.
What are your thoughts?