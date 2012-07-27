Dylan Mullins

Envirolog, App Icon

Dylan Mullins
Dylan Mullins
  • Save
Envirolog, App Icon app icon app icon branding logo ipad
Download color palette

App icon for an iPad app designed for geologists to log data about a specific site/location.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Dylan Mullins
Dylan Mullins

More by Dylan Mullins

View profile
    • Like