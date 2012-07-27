Alex Malkiewicz

Friday

Alex Malkiewicz
Alex Malkiewicz
  • Save
Friday friday weekend script black
Download color palette

Seems that this is a Dribbble cliche, but here's my take regardless!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Alex Malkiewicz
Alex Malkiewicz

More by Alex Malkiewicz

View profile
    • Like