Lee Martin

The Keywork Clock

Lee Martin
Lee Martin
Hire Me
  • Save
The Keywork Clock keywork clock coheed cambria coheed and cambria circle ui
Download color palette

http://coheedandcambria.com

I created a clock out of Coheed and Cambria's "Keywork" logo. I'll let you figure out what the circles mean and speculate on what it's counting down to. Technical blog post coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Lee Martin
Lee Martin
Playing the Internet in your favorite band
Hire Me

More by Lee Martin

View profile
    • Like