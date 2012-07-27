Dave Gates

Athlon Sports Ipad App Design

Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Hire Me
  • Save
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design athlon sports ipad ui ux navigation
Download color palette

Close up of that sexy dark nav bar. I used the concept shape of the athlon sports logo. Eventually they will all the the same size, this is just rough for now. On to working on a actual article page next.

3d3270d18b5d9e70d02f255e5b90e83e
Rebound of
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design
By Dave Gates
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Gates

View profile
    • Like