Jake Fleming

Gunner

Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Hire Me
  • Save
Gunner king dudeman pixel ios game 8bit kdm piasa games monkey run animation gif
Download color palette

The gunner character from a game we're working on at Piasa Games - King Dudeman.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Lead Designer at Labelbox
Hire Me

More by Jake Fleming

View profile
    • Like