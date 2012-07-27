Dave Gates

Athlon Sports Ipad App Design

Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Hire Me
  • Save
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design athlon sports ipad ui ux cfb nfl mlb magazine promotion
Download color palette

Another design approach, still a WIP.

89cd3edcb5eb4037dd832eeb50f434a6
Rebound of
Athlon Sports Ipad App Design
By Dave Gates
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Gates

View profile
    • Like