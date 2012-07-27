Beth Chasse

Steel City Ruby Conf

Steel City Ruby Conf tee shirt t shirt screen print white grey ruby pittsburgh factory city steel smoke vector
This tee shirt design was created for the @SteelCityRubyConf going down next weekend in Pittsburgh.

I'm happy to put this as my first shot, and get some feed back, although this design has already gone to print. I believe in constantly improving and can't wait to see how the dribbble community coaches me to become a better designer.

