Steel City Ruby Conf

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This tee shirt design was created for the @SteelCityRubyConf going down next weekend in Pittsburgh.
I'm happy to put this as my first shot, and get some feed back, although this design has already gone to print. I believe in constantly improving and can't wait to see how the dribbble community coaches me to become a better designer.