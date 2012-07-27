ISL

Twitter Gold Medal olympics twitter
In honor of the olympics, we put up a post - this is one of the design elements: http://istrategylabs.com/2012/07/the-olympic-effect-will-athlete-performance-boost-twitter-following/

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
