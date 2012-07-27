Abby Williams-Falk

Save The Date Design

wedding print design
Thought I'd post a bit of personal design I've been working on recently -- in this case, the "Save the Date" design for my wedding next year. (Designing for yourself is hard!)

My fiancee has always liked animals, so we're going with a stylized teal/purple peacock theme.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
