Scott Boms

Inventory

Scott Boms
Scott Boms
  • Save
Inventory graph mcluhan fuller bucky processing alight sans the eyes have it
Download color palette

A companion piece to the talk I'm giving at Typecon next Saturday, to be printed this afternoon on the Risograph. Like screen printing, but with less mess. There will be a stack of these somewhere during the conference - and free for the taking.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Scott Boms
Scott Boms

More by Scott Boms

View profile
    • Like