Chris Walker

Homestead Orchestra Tour 2012

Chris Walker
Chris Walker
  • Save
Homestead Orchestra Tour 2012 lettering geometric
Download color palette

Had the opportunity a few months back to design a shirt for the orchestra at Homestead Highschool in Mequon, WI. Here's a shot of the inked lettering.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Chris Walker
Chris Walker

More by Chris Walker

View profile
    • Like