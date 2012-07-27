Mike Mangigian

People Ignore Design That Ignores People

Mike Mangigian
Mike Mangigian
  • Save
People Ignore Design That Ignores People poster ribbon typography green blue self promotion
Download color palette

poster in a series of 8 self promotion pieces that I sent out describing my process from start to finish in a little booklet with the final 9x12 poster folded inside to take out and hang up.

The other 7 in the series can be seen at
poster.splitaxis.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Mike Mangigian
Mike Mangigian
Multidisciplinary Designer and Developer

More by Mike Mangigian

View profile
    • Like