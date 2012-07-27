Fireupman

Flow that I finished today

Flow that I finished today flow diagram work process
Flow that I finished today, used different layers for the comments, gestures, and ID for tochpoints and active links for demo animation video. You can navigate easily and on/off layers after you export to html.
Full preview http://cl.ly/image/0R162H101800

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
