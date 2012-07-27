Jenna Barth

Ambersand

Jenna Barth
Jenna Barth
  • Save
Ambersand ampersand amber custom typography texture shiny swirls swirly 3d
Download color palette

The tail is so long because it's part of the illustration in the previous shots. I wanted to see if it could stand on its own and I think it does with a few alterations.

Ok, I had too much fun with this. Back to work~

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Jenna Barth
Jenna Barth

More by Jenna Barth

View profile
    • Like