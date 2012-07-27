Shane Helm

Chatter: Update Your Friends

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Hire Me
  • Save
Chatter: Update Your Friends button post upload chat buzz seenthat interface social sharing network film movies chatter share update friends
Download color palette

A new share Chatter button thing-a-ma-jiggy...

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Product Designer for Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Shane Helm

View profile
    • Like