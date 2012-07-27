Twitter Medals

Mike O'Brien

I'll admit the leaves look like garbage on this, but I'd love some feedback on the the treatment of the medals. Part of an illustration for a post up at the istrategylabs blog http://istrategylabs.com/2012/07/the-olympic-effect-will-athlete-performance-boost-twitter-following/

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
