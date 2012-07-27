Through the courtesy of the electric company

I've been doing short illustrated essays for my neighborhood blog. This is from the most recent:

http://ditmasparkcorner.com/blog/art-music/the-open-corner-july-3

about my friend whose electric bill is bizarrely high. (Here, I'm speculating about what she might use all that electricity for--a backyard dairy farm, perhaps?)

I've really loved working in this form. Can anyone suggest other venues for this sort of piece?