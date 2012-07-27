Daniela Meyer

Ricochet Logo Iterations

Ricochet Logo Iterations
It was pretty challenging to do branding for Project Ricochet because the idea is so abstract and yet so specific. Tried a few versions that included a capital R but they felt it was too overt.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
