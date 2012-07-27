Finn

classyHD

classyHD notification center theme ios iphone
classyHD - A stylish Notification Center theme

The package includes two themes:
· classyHD, the default theme
· classy II HD, which is an extra theme for the simplicity-lovers!

There's a larger preview ;)

An SD version is not planned yet.

Get the classy package over here!

Update
Now with iPhone 5 support

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
