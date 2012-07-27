🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
classyHD - A stylish Notification Center theme
The package includes two themes:
· classyHD, the default theme
· classy II HD, which is an extra theme for the simplicity-lovers!
There's a larger preview ;)
An SD version is not planned yet.
Get the classy package over here!
Love it? L -ike it!
And if you want to share the love, tweet about this =)
Update
Now with iPhone 5 support