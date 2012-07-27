Marco X

"Minding my Business" from FTFY (Photo Manipulation)

Part of a Coffee Table Book I designed. FTFY. Can be found here: http://issuu.com/mausx3/docs/ftfymhb

Still looking to fix some spreads that I'm still not convinced of.

Photo Credit: Buzz Aldrin from the Moon. 1969. Samus Aran, Metroid. 1986.

