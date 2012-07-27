Brandon Schaffner

Pinup Tee shirt

Brandon Schaffner
Brandon Schaffner
  • Save
Pinup Tee shirt illustrator vector tee shirt pin up girl
Download color palette

A sneak Peak of an up coming tee shirt release. Ill give you a hint It has too do with beer, and collage.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Brandon Schaffner
Brandon Schaffner

More by Brandon Schaffner

View profile
    • Like