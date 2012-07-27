Abby Orlando Sweet

Banner/Ribbon

Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet
  • Save
Banner/Ribbon banner ribbon illustration drawing doodle sketch
Download color palette

Trying to work on getting a hand drawn look to a doodle I imported in and traced in illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet

More by Abby Orlando Sweet

View profile
    • Like