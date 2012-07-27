Anthony Myers

Tiger Machinegun RAWK

Anthony Myers
Anthony Myers
  • Save
Tiger Machinegun RAWK tiger cat machinegun keyboard music skulls sunglasses rad sketch graphite concept
Download color palette

This is so far a concept, of an illustration i created to do my first ever paint in photoshop - project. Never done it before, so i knew i had to make it a fun illustration to keep me interested! SO HERE GOES...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Anthony Myers
Anthony Myers

More by Anthony Myers

View profile
    • Like