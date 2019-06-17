21 Negative Space Logos

Recently i've hit a cool milestone: 25K followers on instagram... and i couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate than to create a project with my friends @Jeroen van Eerden , @Alexander Tsanev , @Jonas , @IIsixo_O , @Nelson Fraga and @simc 👌🏼⁣

We decided to put together a Behance compilation of Negative Space Logos where each of us contributed with 3, making a total of 21 beauties: if you want to delight your eyes and get inspired, you can see it here 💯

