21 Negative Space Logos

Recently i've hit a cool milestone: 25K followers on instagram... and i couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate than to create a project with my friends @Jeroen van Eerden , @Alexander Tsanev , @Jonas , @IIsixo_O , @Nelson Fraga and @simc 👌🏼⁣

We decided to put together a Behance compilation of Negative Space Logos where each of us contributed with 3, making a total of 21 beauties: if you want to delight your eyes and get inspired, you can see it here 💯

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Drib 4x
Rebound of
20 Clever Logos
By Wisecraft
