Tad Carpenter

SAD SANTA

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Hire Me
  • Save
SAD SANTA santa sad childrens book design color silkscreen beard
Download color palette

A big fall on the horizon with several new children's books I have written and illustrated coming out. One of them titled SAD SANTA is now available for pre-order! The book will be released Oct. 2nd and I can not wait to share more in the coming months!

Preorder it here: http://bit.ly/MMjK4F
And full site coming soon: http://sadsantabook.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
Hire Me

More by Tad Carpenter

View profile
    • Like