The Great Android BBQ tee shirt wip humor tech android
We have the Android BBQ in texas, I had this idea last year for the tee shirt. Still need typography. I have a several more of "Andy" as different dead celebrities, on famous punk album covers. I plan too see how many I can come up with.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
