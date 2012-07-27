Tara Jo Kirk

Library Campaign Lookbook

Tara Jo Kirk
Tara Jo Kirk
  • Save
Library Campaign Lookbook book library print lookbook
Download color palette

Page from a lookbook I created for a library campaign. Book is basically a journal of images and campaign design elements used to excite donors about what the foundation has accomplished with their generous donations and support.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Tara Jo Kirk
Tara Jo Kirk

More by Tara Jo Kirk

View profile
    • Like