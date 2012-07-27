Justin Hall

Make Paths

Justin Hall
Justin Hall
  • Save
Make Paths type swash milk script illustrator alternates
Download color palette

Mark for another Pathwright project in the works. I began with the delightful Milk Script and made a lot of tweaks and additions of my own. It's nearly there, I think.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Justin Hall
Justin Hall

More by Justin Hall

View profile
    • Like