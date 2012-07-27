Michiel Andrea

Gameboy

Gameboy gameboy realistic shapes vector shapes old-school nostalgia
I wanted to improve my skills in working with shapes. What better way to do that than to put together some nostalgia?
I worked from a base image and put everything together using only shapes. I did cheat a bit at the end with a few pixel layers to add some shading and I'm not that happy with the grooves at the top.

