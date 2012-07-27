Chris Raymond

I Hear America Singing

Early stages of visual design for a website that uses music as a lens to explore American culture. Struggling with interface design for audioclips since I’ve never worked on a site that was music-focused. Site being built in Omeka. Logo really mostly a placeholder for now.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
