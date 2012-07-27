Tali Vernik

Portfolio TIme!

Tali Vernik
Tali Vernik
  • Save
Portfolio TIme! portfolio site monochrome icons graphics love
Download color palette

My Portfolio is not ready yet, but here's a piece of it.
soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Tali Vernik
Tali Vernik

More by Tali Vernik

View profile
    • Like