James Blevins

Wompa Vs. Chewbacca

James Blevins
James Blevins
  • Save
Wompa Vs. Chewbacca wompa chewbacca starwars illustration brush fight ink vintage frazetta black silhouette monsters
Download color palette

A fun little ink sketch I did as a warm up the other day. Enjoy!

Wampa
Rebound of
Inked
By James Blevins
James Blevins
James Blevins

More by James Blevins

View profile
    • Like