Andrew-David Jahchan

Space Flare

Andrew-David Jahchan
Andrew-David Jahchan
Hire Me
  • Save
Space Flare space poster flare shiny light planet
Download color palette

This is my first time doing flare-type stuff like this and I didn't even use a tutorial! I think it turned out alright though.
What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Andrew-David Jahchan
Andrew-David Jahchan
Awesome developer, designer, and perfectionist.
Hire Me

More by Andrew-David Jahchan

View profile
    • Like