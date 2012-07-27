Jay Kapadia

New Startups logo startup blog
Altering a brand mark for http://www.new-startups.com I worked on a few years ago. The green was previously muddy and felt disconnected, wanted to add some slight adjustments to the font as well.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
