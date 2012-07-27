Eric Hoffman

I went full time freelance!

Well, I did it! It was a good run at Zendesk, but decided it was time to resign from my full time employment with them and go all out on my own.

I have huge things in the pipeline and who knows, I may crash and burn :)

I wanna give a HUGE thanks to Jason Wu and Toke Nygaard. I learned so much from these crazy talented designers and it was a blast designing the Zendesk product with them!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter for news to come and some good stalking action :)

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
