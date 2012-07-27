I went full time freelance!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Well, I did it! It was a good run at Zendesk, but decided it was time to resign from my full time employment with them and go all out on my own.
I have huge things in the pipeline and who knows, I may crash and burn :)
I wanna give a HUGE thanks to Jason Wu and Toke Nygaard. I learned so much from these crazy talented designers and it was a blast designing the Zendesk product with them!
Feel free to follow me on Twitter for news to come and some good stalking action :)