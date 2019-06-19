Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxana Carabas

Statistics Page - Admin Dashboard

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Statistics Page - Admin Dashboard dashboard user profile sidebar stats management website web vector sketch brand concept design graphic ipad ios ux ui app ui kit
Statistics Page - Admin Dashboard dashboard user profile sidebar stats management website web vector sketch brand concept design graphic ipad ios ux ui app ui kit
Download color palette
  1. statistics_admin_dashboard.png
  2. statistics_admin_dashboard.png

Here's the color coded activity stats for each employee, this time on a very minimally designed background to let the colors breathe.

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like