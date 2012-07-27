What Time Is It ?

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Well its been a while since ive uploaded something. Not because I havent been busy, actually quite the opposite. Right now I am working on some type for a rather popular cartoon you might all know. Thought I would share some progress. Enjoy!