ISL

The Social Cooler

ISL
ISL
Hire Us
  • Save
The Social Cooler social machines social cooler istrategylabs
Download color palette

This is one of our finished "Social Cooler" devices - check in on Foursquare and it opens. Details: http://istrategylabs.com/work/foursquare-social-cooler/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
ISL
ISL
Hire Us

More by ISL

View profile
    • Like